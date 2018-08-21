KMBF selects payment platform

KARACHI: Khushhali Microfinance Bank Limited has selected TPS Multi-Channel Payment Platform to ready itself for the transformative forces that are shaping the future of banking, a statement said on Monday.

The new strategic partnership with TPS will see Khushhali Microfinance Bank leverage the capabilities of IRIS card management and transaction switching platform, it added. The fundamentally flexible platform will transform the bank's digital payment infrastructure and allow quick roll-out of new and innovative services.

As part of the agreement, TPS will also enable the bank to issue EMV compliant PayPak Debit Cards, the statement said. With PayPak domestic scheme in place, the bank will be able to provide efficient and cost effective banking services. Cardholders will have the ease of making cash withdrawals at all 1Link enabled ATMs across the country, it added.