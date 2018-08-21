Point of View

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
I believe there is a disease in the United States and that is the addiction to sanctions … We felt that the US had learned that at least as far as Iran is concerned, sanctions do produce economic hardship but do not produce the political outcomes that they intended them to produce.
Mohammad Javad Zarif
I believe there is a disease in the United States and that is the addiction to sanctions … We felt that the US had learned that at least as far as Iran is concerned, sanctions do produce economic hardship but do not produce the political outcomes that they intended them to produce.
Mohammad Javad Zarif
Comments