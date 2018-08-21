Tue August 21, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
The curious case of expenses on Imran's oath taking

The curious case of expenses on Imran's oath taking
The mantra of change

The mantra of change
It’s time to deliver

It’s time to deliver
The human cost of war

The human cost of war
US hails Imran Khan's statement on Afghanistan, says ready to work with new govt

US hails Imran Khan's statement on Afghanistan, says ready to work with new govt
China defies US pressure as EU parts ways with Iranian oil

China defies US pressure as EU parts ways with Iranian oil
Sindh Governor House to be converted into museum

Sindh Governor House to be converted into museum
Elahi’s charm magnetised dozens of PML-N votes

Elahi’s charm magnetised dozens of PML-N votes
‘Nawaz paid all expenses incurred on family at PM House’

‘Nawaz paid all expenses incurred on family at PM House’
Mani to take over as PCB boss after Sethi resigns

Mani to take over as PCB boss after Sethi resigns

Business

OC
Our Correspondent
August 21, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Textile exports inch down in July

KARACHI: Textile exports clocked in at $1.002 billion for July, down 0.49 percent year-on-year and 16.09 percent month-on-month, official data showed on Monday.

Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) data showed that textile exports amounted to $1.006 billion in July last year and $1.194 billion in June. Exporters said exports to several destinations around the world declined in the past because of rising cost of doing business. An exporter said the country’s exports were largely dependent on imported raw materials, and depreciated local currency increased their cost of production leaving the goods uncompetitive in the international market.

In July, cotton yarn exports increased 7.62 percent year-on-year to $117.343 million. Knitwear exports rose 7.78 percent to $208.88 million. Bed wear exports declined 3.56 percent to $164.76 million. Readymade garments exports fell 0.46 percent to $211.21 million while cotton cloth fetched $144.6 million in July, down 9.94 percent over the same month a year earlier.

Analysts said while textile exports could receive a major stimulus from recent rounds of rupee depreciation, structural concerns might reduce the potential gains that exporters could realise from a weaker local currency.

“First is the issue of local cotton availability and our channel checks suggested that the sowing target for the FY2019 has been missed by a significant margin, which creates doubts over achievement of national cotton production target of 14.37 million bales,” Ahmed Lakhani, an analyst at JS Global capital said.

The other option for spinners is to look to international markets for cotton procurement. “However, the re-imposition of duties and sales tax of a cumulative 11 percent on imported cotton from July 15 plus rupee depreciation against US dollar will largely nullify any potential benefits of importing cotton from overseas in our view,” Lakhani said.

Furthermore, the perennial issues plaguing the sector remain largely unaddressed. Lack of availability of system gas and costlier regasified liquefied natural gas have forced several smaller mills to close operations.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Muslim pilgrims gather on Mount Arafat for final stages of Haj

Muslim pilgrims gather on Mount Arafat for final stages of Haj
Eagles hits album tops ´Thriller´ on all-time sales list

Eagles hits album tops ´Thriller´ on all-time sales list
Jennifer Garner honored with Hollywood star

Jennifer Garner honored with Hollywood star
Pujara and Kohli pile on the agony for England in third Test

Pujara and Kohli pile on the agony for England in third Test

Photos & Videos

Camila Cabello beats Beyonce, Drake for top VMA prizes

Camila Cabello beats Beyonce, Drake for top VMA prizes
Imran Abbas bags nomination for 100 Most Handsome Faces of 2018

Imran Abbas bags nomination for 100 Most Handsome Faces of 2018
Bollywood stars step up to lend support for Kerala flood victims

Bollywood stars step up to lend support for Kerala flood victims

‘The Amityville Murders’ spooked fans after its trailer release

‘The Amityville Murders’ spooked fans after its trailer release