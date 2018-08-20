Punjab IGP for tight security on Eid

LAHORE: The inspector general of police, Punjab, has ordered three-layer security for all the sensitive mosques, Imambargahs and Eidghas throughout the province on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha. While examining the overall security plan for Eid-ul-Azha at Central Police Office, he directed that snipers be deployed on the roofs of mosques and Imambargahs falling under category “A” while plain-clothes commandos would be deployed in the gatherings.