Punjab IGP for tight security on Eid

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: The inspector general of police, Punjab, has ordered three-layer security for all the sensitive mosques, Imambargahs and Eidghas throughout the province on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha. While examining the overall security plan for Eid-ul-Azha at Central Police Office, he directed that snipers be deployed on the roofs of mosques and Imambargahs falling under category “A” while plain-clothes commandos would be deployed in the gatherings.
LAHORE: The inspector general of police, Punjab, has ordered three-layer security for all the sensitive mosques, Imambargahs and Eidghas throughout the province on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha. While examining the overall security plan for Eid-ul-Azha at Central Police Office, he directed that snipers be deployed on the roofs of mosques and Imambargahs falling under category “A” while plain-clothes commandos would be deployed in the gatherings.
Comments