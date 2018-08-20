‘Love and brotherhood taught’

Rawalpindi : Shakespeare has been regarded as writer of all times and all nations. New Urdu Book launched on the critical appraisal of eleven famous plays of Shakespeare written by Mr. Ikram Ul Haq, a Lecturer / Librarian at King Saud bin Abdulaziz University for Health Sciences, says a press release.

A book launching ceremony was held in e-library, Rawalpindi, organized by Pakistan Library Club. On the occasion of chief guest Abid Abbasi, President Rawalpindi Press Club preside the gathering, Syed Ghayur Hussain, Director National Library of Pakistan, Dr Muhammad Sajid Mirza, Principal Librarian, Islamic International University, Professor Inam Ul Haq, Arshad Malik of Romail publications appreciated the efforts and congratulated to Mr Ikram Ul Haq and discussed the various aspect of Shakespeare’s literary world . Mr Hussain Sohrani and Mr Amir latif welcomed the participants in the ceremony.

Speakers also told that the universal message of love and brotherhood taught by Shakespeare can be spread through such kind of literary work.