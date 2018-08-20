Mon August 20, 2018
Sports

Agencies
August 20, 2018

Cricketer banned for one year after headbutting umpire

HAMPSHIRE, United Kingdom: Jason Ford of Fawley Cricket Club has been barred from playing in the Hampshire League after the player headbutted an umpire during a league between Fawley and Hythe on July 7.

The umpire lost his tooth in the process.Hampshire Cricket League took the disciplinary action against Ford and barred him for 17 matches, effectively meaning he will be banned from playing for one year.

According to a website, League chairman Denis Emery said the length of the ban meant the cricketer would not be able to play again until July next year.“He had never been in trouble before. If he had he would have received a lifetime ban – and quite rightly so,” said Emery, as quoted by the website.

The report further adds that the a Hythe player was umpiring when he rejected an lbw appeal and was assaulted shortly afterwards. Play had to be abandoned at the New Forest Academy with police being called in to investigate the matter.

In a statement issued a few days later by the chairman of Fawley Cricket Club, Chris Tona stated: “The individual involved was immediately suspended by the committee pending a full disciplinary meeting.”

