PHF president, secretary congratulate PM Imran

KARACHI: Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) president Brigadier (retired) Khalid Sajjad Khokhar and secretary general Shahbaz Ahmad have congratulated Imran Khan on assuming the office of Prime Minister.

In his message, the PHF president remarked that the most heartening thing was that Imran was himself a legendary sportsman and a World Cup-winning captain. “Our sports have been ignored for a long time. I am hopeful that he will also give due attention to sports.

“Hockey, our national game, also looks towards him. Pakistan hockey has been in crisis for a long time with the national team not producing the desired results. PHF is already striving hard for the revival of the game and will endeavor further in full sincerity under Prime Minister’s patronage to regain the glories of the past.

“I pray that Allah Almighty grant Imran success in achieving all his goals,” he added. Shahbaz, himself a World Cup-winning captain, also congratulated the new PM and expressed the hope that with Imran Khan as the PM, not only cricket and hockey but all sports would flourish.