Sun August 19, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Majority of PTI ministers, advisers served under Musharraf

Majority of PTI ministers, advisers served under Musharraf
Reengineering the civil service

Reengineering the civil service
Ex-KP CS appointed PM's secretary

Ex-KP CS appointed PM's secretary
The dilemmas of old Pakistan

The dilemmas of old Pakistan
PTI's Usman Buzdar becomes new Punjab CM ending PMLN's 10-year rule

PTI's Usman Buzdar becomes new Punjab CM ending PMLN's 10-year rule
Imran Khan invited sisters to oath taking, but none of them turned up

Imran Khan invited sisters to oath taking, but none of them turned up
Will PTI govt continue Musharraf’s treason trial?

Will PTI govt continue Musharraf’s treason trial?
Refinery in KP with $500m investment on the cards

Refinery in KP with $500m investment on the cards
What Gen Bajwa told Indian cricketer Navjot Sidhu

What Gen Bajwa told Indian cricketer Navjot Sidhu
Rao Anwar allowed to leave city to spend Eid with family

Rao Anwar allowed to leave city to spend Eid with family

National

OC
Our Correspondent
August 19, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Brother kills two sisters in Mardan

MARDAN: A young man shot dead his two sisters over a domestic dispute in Duranabad village in the limits of Toru Police Station on Saturday, police said.

Israr Mohammad, a resident of Duranabad, told police that his daughter Manaziaya, wife of Alam, was living in Sargodha, Punjab.

He added that on Saturday she came alone to his house in a taxicab from Sargodha. He said that due to this act of his daughter, his son

Izhar Ali got angry and opened fire on his daughter. As a result, his daughters Manaziaya and Fauzia died on the spot.

The culprit escaped after committing the crime. The police registered the case and started investigations.

Our correspondent in Kohat adds: Two persons, including a passer-by minor boy, were killed and another person sustained injuries when gunman opened fire in Nawan Killay on Saturday.

It was learnt that one Muhammad Jalil was on his way at Nawan Killay in the limits of the Cantonment Police Station when Irfan allegedly fired at him.

As a result, Muhammad Jalil and a passer-by identified as six-year old Rahimullah were killed on the spot while another passer-by Muhammad Bilal sustained injuries.

The bodies and injured were taken to the District Headquarters Hospital in Kohat.

The police arrested the accused and recovered a Kalashnikov rifle and ammunition.

The police registered the case and started investigation.

Our correspondent in Mingora adds: A man allegedly stabbed a man and his son over a petty issue in Khwazakhela tehsil in Swat district on Saturday, official sources said.

They said that one Saeedullah along with his accomplices after exchanging of harsh words, attacked Karimullah and his father Khanzada with daggers, killing them on the spot.

Taking action, the police arrested the accused and started investigation after registering the case.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Most Indians want Imran to succeed as Pakistan PM: Gavaskar

Most Indians want Imran to succeed as Pakistan PM: Gavaskar

We are in safe hands, Pakistan: Rameez Raja

We are in safe hands, Pakistan: Rameez Raja
Anil Kapoor now shares screen space with his son in upcoming biopic

Anil Kapoor now shares screen space with his son in upcoming biopic
All Pakistan is counting on you & your team, says Afridi to Imran

All Pakistan is counting on you & your team, says Afridi to Imran

Photos & Videos

Watch: Naeemul Haq barred from entering Bani Gala

Watch: Naeemul Haq barred from entering Bani Gala
Video: When PM Imran Khan reached into his pocket to find reading glasses

Video: When PM Imran Khan reached into his pocket to find reading glasses

Fact check :It was PTI man who was beaten by car dealers not the other way round

Fact check :It was PTI man who was beaten by car dealers not the other way round

Dera Ghazi Khan residents witness spectacle of woman trying to escape from 'tormentors'

Dera Ghazi Khan residents witness spectacle of woman trying to escape from 'tormentors'