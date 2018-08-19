Brother kills two sisters in Mardan

MARDAN: A young man shot dead his two sisters over a domestic dispute in Duranabad village in the limits of Toru Police Station on Saturday, police said.

Israr Mohammad, a resident of Duranabad, told police that his daughter Manaziaya, wife of Alam, was living in Sargodha, Punjab.

He added that on Saturday she came alone to his house in a taxicab from Sargodha. He said that due to this act of his daughter, his son

Izhar Ali got angry and opened fire on his daughter. As a result, his daughters Manaziaya and Fauzia died on the spot.

The culprit escaped after committing the crime. The police registered the case and started investigations.

Our correspondent in Kohat adds: Two persons, including a passer-by minor boy, were killed and another person sustained injuries when gunman opened fire in Nawan Killay on Saturday.

It was learnt that one Muhammad Jalil was on his way at Nawan Killay in the limits of the Cantonment Police Station when Irfan allegedly fired at him.

As a result, Muhammad Jalil and a passer-by identified as six-year old Rahimullah were killed on the spot while another passer-by Muhammad Bilal sustained injuries.

The bodies and injured were taken to the District Headquarters Hospital in Kohat.

The police arrested the accused and recovered a Kalashnikov rifle and ammunition.

The police registered the case and started investigation.

Our correspondent in Mingora adds: A man allegedly stabbed a man and his son over a petty issue in Khwazakhela tehsil in Swat district on Saturday, official sources said.

They said that one Saeedullah along with his accomplices after exchanging of harsh words, attacked Karimullah and his father Khanzada with daggers, killing them on the spot.

Taking action, the police arrested the accused and started investigation after registering the case.