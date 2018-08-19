Kasuri hopes Imran will resolve Kashmir issue

LAHORE: Former foreign minister Khurshid Mahmud Kasuri has said that the dialogue between Pakistan and India is the only solution to the Kashmir issue.

Talking to the media after attending the oath-taking ceremony of Imran Khan, he said even before becoming prime minister, Imran Khan, on several occasions, had suggested resolving all issues between Pakistan and India, including Kashmir issue, through dialogue.

Kasuri also met former Indian cricketer Navjot Singh Sidhu.

Khurshid Kasuri hoped that Imran Khan would try to resolve the Kashmir issue as he (Kasuri) mentioned in his book that the former Indian Prime Minister late Atal Bihari Vajpayee was close to resolving the Kashmir dispute.

He added the late Vajpayee had also travelled to Lahore in Dosti Bus to promote peace and improve relations between the two countries and the gesture was really appreciated.

The former foreign minister said the people of Pakistan had complete confidence in the leadership of Imran Khan to steer the country out of crises besides finding a solution to the Kashmir dispute.