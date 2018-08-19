Edotco bags award

KARACHI: Edotco Group, an integrated telecommunications infrastructure services company, has been awarded the ‘Asia Pacific Telecoms Tower Company of the Year Award’ for 2018 by Frost and Sullivan, a statement said on Saturday.

This is the second time the company is being recognised in this category on the Asia Pacific level, after being recognised in 2016 as the Southeast Asia telecoms tower company of the year.

The awards recognise best-in-class companies that excel in their respective business segments, as well as their efforts to develop the industry in 2017.