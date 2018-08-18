Sat August 18, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Imran Khan takes oath as Prime Minister of Pakistan

Imran Khan takes oath as Prime Minister of Pakistan
Imran names Buzdar as Punjab CM

Imran names Buzdar as Punjab CM
Oath of Prime Minister: Imran Khan stumbles over Urdu words

Oath of Prime Minister: Imran Khan stumbles over Urdu words
Members of Imran Khan's cabinet and their portfolios

Members of Imran Khan's cabinet and their portfolios

Punjab CM candidate paid blood money to drop murder charges

Punjab CM candidate paid blood money to drop murder charges
Pakistan condemns unprovoked ceasefire violations by India

Pakistan condemns unprovoked ceasefire violations by India
Jam Kamal Khan elected Balochistan Chief Minister

Jam Kamal Khan elected Balochistan Chief Minister
US welcome Imran Khan as a newly elected prime minister of Pakistan

US welcome Imran Khan as a newly elected prime minister of Pakistan
In first tweet after becoming PM, Khan defends Usman Buzdar’s nomination

In first tweet after becoming PM, Khan defends Usman Buzdar’s nomination
Murad Ali Shah sworn in as 33rd Sindh CM

Murad Ali Shah sworn in as 33rd Sindh CM

World

AFP
August 18, 2018

Share

Advertisement

India flood death toll shoots up to 324

KOCHI: More than 300 people have been killed in the Indian state of Kerala by the worst flooding to hit the region in a century, authorities said Friday, as troop reinforcements stepped up rescue efforts.

The state — a key international tourist draw with its tropical mountains and beaches — has been battered by record monsoon rainfall in recent days and is “facing the worst flood in 100 years”, chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan said. In a Twitter statement released by his office, he said there had been “324 lives lost”, a tripling of the death toll in the last 24 hours. Vijayan added that 223,139 people have been moved to more than 1,500 relief camps. With thousands still trapped, power and communication lines down and fresh alerts of further torrential rain, authorities warned of even more trouble ahead. More than 30 military helicopters and 320 boats are attempting rescues across Kerala.

Extra troops have been sent in and local fishermen have also joined the operation with their boats. People all over the state of 33 million people have made panic-stricken appeals on social media for help, saying they cannot get through to rescue services.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Most Indians want Imran to succeed as Pakistan PM: Gavaskar

Most Indians want Imran to succeed as Pakistan PM: Gavaskar

We are in safe hands, Pakistan: Rameez Raja

We are in safe hands, Pakistan: Rameez Raja
Anil Kapoor now shares screen space with his son in upcoming biopic

Anil Kapoor now shares screen space with his son in upcoming biopic
All Pakistan is counting on you & your team, says Afridi to Imran

All Pakistan is counting on you & your team, says Afridi to Imran

Photos & Videos

Watch: Naeemul Haq barred from entering Bani Gala

Watch: Naeemul Haq barred from entering Bani Gala
Video: When PM Imran Khan reached into his pocket to find reading glasses

Video: When PM Imran Khan reached into his pocket to find reading glasses

Fact check :It was PTI man who was beaten by car dealers not the other way round

Fact check :It was PTI man who was beaten by car dealers not the other way round

Dera Ghazi Khan residents witness spectacle of woman trying to escape from 'tormentors'

Dera Ghazi Khan residents witness spectacle of woman trying to escape from 'tormentors'