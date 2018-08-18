UET BSc engineering admission

LAHORE: University of Engineering & Technology (UET) has issued schedule for the year of 2018 for admissions in BSc Engineering and BSc Engineering Technology programmes in Lahore and its sub-campuses, including Kala Shah Kaku (UET-KSK) campus, Rachna College of Engineering & Technology (UET-RCET) Gujranwala, Faisalabad (UET-FSD) and Narowal (UET-NWL).

According to the schedule, the availability of undergraduate prospectus and submission of online admission form will be started from September 10 and remain continue until September 24. Entrance test for Hafiz-e-Quran students will be conducted on September 26, whereas test for sports students will be held on September 27.

A UET spokesperson said after the submission of admission forms, 1st merit list for every discipline will be displayed on September 28 and students for 1st merit list will be supposed to submit their documents and dues until October 08. Hostel alignment will also be done on October 08.

The 2nd merit list will be displayed on October 09 and students for 2nd merit list will be supposed to submit their documents and dues until October 12.