Chemical manufacturing firms urged to follow precautionary measures

A large number of people die due to the unsafe use of chemicals in agriculture, electronics, textile and other industries. Chemical manufacturing firms should strictly follow precautionary measures introduced by the government.

These views were expressed by experts at an awareness seminar on safe handling and disposal of dyes organised by the Department of Chemistry at the University of Karachi (KU). The keynote speakers included sustainability consultant Nazish Shekha, textile consultant Dr Sitara Rashid, World Health Organization consultant Dr Farhana Abdul Rauf, dermatologist Dr Qaisra Mansoor and Dr Iffat Zehra.

In her address, Professor Dr Shazia Nisar informed the participants that the Chemistry department has started a project to document the use of dyes in products that result in increased allergies, skin lacerations and metal imbalances as well as dyes that are carcinogenic.

She said that the faculty and experts will train students to enable them to identify such dyes that cause dangerous diseases. The students will use a questionnaire for research that is focused on how vendors use dyes in local communities, she added.

Other speakers emphasised that there is a dire need to implement safety measures to counter dangerous side effects and consequences of chemicals on our health as well as the environment. When different chemical products are burnt, this emits dangerous smoke which causes air pollution and harmful effects on human health, they said.