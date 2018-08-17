Zardari, Fazl discuss current political situation

ISLAMABAD: Former President of Pakistan and President Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarians Asif Ali Zardari held a meeting with President MMA and Chief of JUI-F Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Thursday night and discussed ongoing political development.

In the meeting that was held here at Zardari House between the two leaders the issue of post election political scenario was discussed.

The meeting took place at a time when the PPP had announced not to support the PML-N candidate Shahbaz Sharif in the Prime Minister election and both had held discussion on it.

Sources said that Asif Ali Zardari briefed Maulana Fazlur Rehman about the party decision of not to support Shahbaz Sharif. Sources said both had also discussed the issue of minimising differences among the parties of Alliance for Free and Fair Election in the coming day.