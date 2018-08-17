Political will required to mainstream persons with disabilities

Islamabad : A strong political will is required to mainstream the persons living with disabilities (PWDs). It can help pass a comprehensive law dealing with the welfare of the persons living with the disabilities, which, in the long run, will correct the societal norms on the disability issue.

These thoughts were discussed at a working group on “Mainstreaming of Disability in the Political, Democratic and Legislative Landscape of Pakistan.” Findings of the working group are released in the shape of a brief by Potohar Mental Health Association (PMHA) with the support of ‘She Can Lead Project’ of Oxfam Pakistan.

Members of the group regretted that many myths prevail in the society about the persons living with disabilities. Exclusion of persons living with disabilities starts from homes and is exacerbated in schools, a member noted, adding that derogatory epithets further exclude the very presence of this marginalized segment of society.

“Such exclusionary notions act as obstacle in the full participation of the persons living with disabilities, who otherwise, the brief noted, comprise of around thirty three million. Society therefore needs to overcome this difference by shunning the “us versus them” difference, it was noted,” said the brief.

One participant of the working group called for looking at persons living with disabilities as “human being” rather than an “object”. As of now, the persons living with disabilities are subjected to the Disabled Persons (Employment & Rehabilitation) Ordinance, 1981, which deals with their employment and rehabilitation services only.

A critical element hitherto missing has been political will, members of the deliberations noted. PMHA, however, hoped that the new parliament will take forward the task mainstreaming the persons living with disabilities as promised by the top three parties.

Members also called for inclusive participation of the persons living with disabilities, especially women living with disabilities, in democratic processes. It will ensure they can claim their rights on their own. Members of the group included Nasreen Azhar and Marvi Sirmed, council members, Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP); Dr Bashir Hussain Shah, Psychologist; Hadia Nusrat, Gender and Justice Programme Manager Oxfam; Amjad Nazeer, Executive Director IDRAK; Sohail Khan, CEO Chef International; Fatimah Shah, Senior programme Officer- CPDI; Amjad Sohail, teacher at Al-Makhtoom Special Education Centre; Salim Malik, Development Expert; Shahid Rasheed, Chairman, United Blind Welfare Trust; and Zulqarnain Asghar, Chief Executive PMHA; among others.