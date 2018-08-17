Emergency arrangements for Eid reviewed

LAHORE: The Punjab Emergency Service Ambulance, Rescue and Fire Services shall remain on high alert during Eid holidays in all 36 districts of Punjab to provide emergency services in case of any untoward incidents to the public at large. In this regard, DG Rescue Punjab Dr Rizwan Naseer reviewed emergency arrangements during a meeting held at Emergency Services Headquarters on Thursday. The meeting was attended by all heads of wings.

The head of operations briefed the DG that emergency plans for Eid had been finalised in all districts of Punjab in consultation with respective Deputy Commissioners (DCs). DG Rescue Punjab was briefed that around 9,907 rescuers shall be deployed at strategic sites during Eid holidays in order to ensure prompt response to emergencies, disasters, or any others untoward incident. It was further briefed that 9,907 rescuers shall perform Eid duties in three shifts at 550 key points established across Punjab, including 250 key points of emergency vehicles, 300 of Motorbike Ambulances. Besides that 200 Mobile Rescue post shall also be established in all districts of Punjab. In this regard Emergency Response & Management Plans have been chalked out by all district emergency officers in consultation with all stakeholders in district emergency board meetings for effective & efficient management of any untoward incident during Eid holidays. Special mobile Rescue posts shall also provide optimum emergency cover at major Eid prayer venues. The Provincial Monitoring Cell and Patient Transfer Services Cell at Rescue 1122 headquarters shall remain operational round-the-clock to ensure effective implementation of district emergency plans.

Minister: Caretaker Provincial Minister for labour, human resource, livestock and transport Mian Nauman Kabeer called on Inspector General of Police Punjab Dr Syed Kaleem Imam at Central Police Office Thursday.

Issues of mutual interest were discussed during the meeting. On this occasion, the provincial minister acknowledged the efforts of Punjab Police for ensuring foolproof security during elections and said that Punjab Police also arranged best security plans throughout the province on the Independence Day and the citizens along with their families fully celebrated the Independence Day. He said that Punjab Police also extended its support and carried out operation to eliminate bonded labour in brick-kilns and police will continue to act against bonded labour. IG Punjab Dr Syed Kaleem Imam said that Punjab Police was utilising all available resources for safety of people while it will also keep coordinating with other departments for providing facilities to public. He said that due to efficient coordination of Punjab Police and transport department there has been a considerable decline in traffic accidents and traffic management was also getting improved. Punjab Police would keep its effort continued for eliminating bonded labour and bringing down crimes and indiscriminate legal actions would be taken against the violators, the IG added.