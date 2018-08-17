PU inks accord with PHEC

LAHORE: Punjab University and Punjab Higher Education Commission here on Thursday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to promote skill-based education in the university’s affiliated colleges.

PHEC Chairman Prof Dr Mohammad Nizamud-din, PU Vice-Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmad, Director External Linkages Prof Dr Kanwal Ameen, PHEC Director General Dr Shahid Soroya and others were also present.

Dr Nizam said skill-based education was aimed at market-based training of graduates and it would bring revolution in the country. He stressed the need to promote entrepreneur culture. He said PHEC was developing a mechanism to engage industry and area specialists in curriculum development for incorporating hands-on practical knowledge to enhance the academic content.

According to the MoU, PHEC and PU will conduct training sessions to acquaint faculty of the affiliated colleges regarding implementation of the semester system as per rules and regulations of PU. The trainings will be conducted on modern teaching methodologies for the courses being taught in the specialised disciplines offered through the community college programme. Both the parties will explore the possibility of formulating articulation agreements between PU and the community colleges.