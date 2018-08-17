Fri August 17, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Imran Khan set to become prime minister today

Imran Khan set to become prime minister today
Khan vs Bhutto

Khan vs Bhutto
Reviewing foreign policy

Reviewing foreign policy
The first 100 days

The first 100 days
No arrest warrants for Zardari, clarifies lawyer

No arrest warrants for Zardari, clarifies lawyer
Can Imran Khan bring back money stashed in foreign accounts?

Can Imran Khan bring back money stashed in foreign accounts?
Indian cricketer Sidhu reaches Pakistan

Indian cricketer Sidhu reaches Pakistan
Chinese bombers likely training for US strikes: Pentagon

Chinese bombers likely training for US strikes: Pentagon
Live updates: Election of Pakistan's prime minister, Imran Khan likely to win

Live updates: Election of Pakistan's prime minister, Imran Khan likely to win
Overseas Pakistanis can vote now

Overseas Pakistanis can vote now
Eid-ul-Azha: Government refuses to revise Eid holidays

Eid-ul-Azha: Government refuses to revise Eid holidays
Angry PML-N to bring its opposition leader in Senate

Angry PML-N to bring its opposition leader in Senate

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
August 17, 2018

Share

Advertisement

PU inks accord with PHEC

LAHORE: Punjab University and Punjab Higher Education Commission here on Thursday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to promote skill-based education in the university’s affiliated colleges.

PHEC Chairman Prof Dr Mohammad Nizamud-din, PU Vice-Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmad, Director External Linkages Prof Dr Kanwal Ameen, PHEC Director General Dr Shahid Soroya and others were also present.

Dr Nizam said skill-based education was aimed at market-based training of graduates and it would bring revolution in the country. He stressed the need to promote entrepreneur culture. He said PHEC was developing a mechanism to engage industry and area specialists in curriculum development for incorporating hands-on practical knowledge to enhance the academic content.

According to the MoU, PHEC and PU will conduct training sessions to acquaint faculty of the affiliated colleges regarding implementation of the semester system as per rules and regulations of PU. The trainings will be conducted on modern teaching methodologies for the courses being taught in the specialised disciplines offered through the community college programme. Both the parties will explore the possibility of formulating articulation agreements between PU and the community colleges.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Cracking the mystery that is Jibran Nasir

Cracking the mystery that is Jibran Nasir
Watch: Gul Panra's rendition of 'Dil Dil Pakistan'

Watch: Gul Panra's rendition of 'Dil Dil Pakistan'
Karachi's rooftop cattle get a crane lift to the ground

Karachi's rooftop cattle get a crane lift to the ground
'Manto' trailer out now, Nawazuddin's fearlessness stuns all

'Manto' trailer out now, Nawazuddin's fearlessness stuns all

Photos & Videos

Watch: Gul Panra's rendition of 'Dil Dil Pakistan'

Watch: Gul Panra's rendition of 'Dil Dil Pakistan'
Trevor Noah draws comparisons between Imran Khan, Trump in comedy show

Trevor Noah draws comparisons between Imran Khan, Trump in comedy show
It was PTI man who was beaten by car dealers not the other way round

It was PTI man who was beaten by car dealers not the other way round

Sonali Bendre's son thanks everyone for support in heartfelt Instagram post

Sonali Bendre's son thanks everyone for support in heartfelt Instagram post