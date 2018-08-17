No relief from hot, humid weather

LAHORE: Hot and humid weather continued to prevail in the city on Thursday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

Met officials said seasonal low lies over northwest Balochistan while weak monsoon currents are reaching central and southern parts of the country. They predicted mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country. However, rain-thundershower with gusty winds is expected at isolated places in Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Kohat, Rawalpindi, Lahore, Bahawalpur, Kalat divisions, Southeast Sindh, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir.

Rainfall was recorded at several cities including Toba Tek Singh 40, Bhakkar 05, Kasur 03 Sahiwal 02, Balakot 31, Kakul 13, Peshawar 07, Dir 03, Garidupatta 15, Muzaffarabad 09, Rawalakot 03 and Barkhan 01. Thursday’s highest maximum temperature was recorded at Nokkundi, Dalbandin and Sibbi where mercury reached 43°C while in Lahore it was 33°C, minimum was 26.8°C and humidity level was 67 per cent.