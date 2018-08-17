Flood victims start migrating alongside River Chenab

JHANG: A number of families of 12 villages, situated on both sides of River Chenab, has started migrating due to low flood situation. The increasing flood water has damaged the crops and destroyed houses in dozens of villages of the district.

There is no report of loss of life but the crops of paddy, sugarcane and corn, cattle sheds and houses in the villages of Massan, Qadirpur, 18-Hazari and Sadr police stations have damaged. They protested against the district and revenue administrations for not addressing the public complaints.

The flood victims have appealed to the Punjab caretaker chief minister, chief secretary and other authorities to give them relief at the earliest. Meanwhile, through a press note, Deputy Commissioner Shaukat Ali claimed that the rescue and rehabilitation operations have been started beside establishment of relief camps. He said a flood control room had also been set up at his office.