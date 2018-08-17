Cops in Kohat rewarded for good performance

KOHAT: Regional Police Officer (RPO), Kohat Range, Muhammad Ijaz Khan and District Police Officer (DPO) Suhail Khalid on Thursday distributed cash prizes and commendation certificates among the officials for showing professionalism and ensuring peaceful environment during the July 25 general elections.

Two separate ceremonies were held at the offices of RPO and DPO Kohat. Senior deputy superintendent of police (SDPOs) of various circles, station house officers (SHOs), traffic staff, ladies police, and several general duty cops were given cash-prizes and commendation certificates.

The officials who received cash prizes and commendation certificates included, DSP City Raza Muhammad, DSP Sadar Khan Zeb, DSP Headquarters Sanobar Khan, Trainee ASP Nasir Mehmood, DSP Legal Ishaq Gul, SHO Cantt Police Station Fayyaz Khan, SHO City Police Station Muhammad Waqas, SHO Jungal Khel Police Station Kariman Ali, SHO Astarzai Police Station Qismat Khan, SHO Police Station martyred Muhammad Riaz Shaheed Muhammad Ali, SHO Police Station Bilitang Tahir Nawaz, SHO Police Station Jarma Azmat Ali, SHO Police Station Shakar Dara Waqar Ahmad, SHO Police Station KDA Hameed Khan, Traffic Incharge Arab Jan, Courts Security Incharge Habibur Rehman, Head Constable Shahideen, Head Constable Khan Afsar, Head Constable Tufail Khan, Head Constable Ishfaq Ahmad, Ijaz Ahmad and other police officials.