Soaring prices

Prices of sacrificial animals are rising at an unprecedented pace. Many people are not being able to pay for their share in combined slaughter. For salaried class, it is next to impossible to save enough money to buy a sacrificial animal.
Because of rising prices and people’s inability to purchase an animal, Eid’s celebrations have been limited to only the rich.
Ayesha Mir
Karachi
