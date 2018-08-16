Thu August 16, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
PTI plans to introduce landmark health reforms across Pakistan

PTI plans to introduce landmark health reforms across Pakistan
Not allowed to offer prayer in mosque: Nawaz

Not allowed to offer prayer in mosque: Nawaz
Biomed of Argentina likely to venture in Pakistan

Biomed of Argentina likely to venture in Pakistan
Nisar says has nothing to do with Panama JIT

Nisar says has nothing to do with Panama JIT
PPP rescinds support for Shehbaz Sharif, alliance in disarray

PPP rescinds support for Shehbaz Sharif, alliance in disarray
German envoy voices concern over Pakistan Twitter shutdown reports

German envoy voices concern over Pakistan Twitter shutdown reports

PTI's Mehmood Khan elected KP CM

PTI's Mehmood Khan elected KP CM
Pak envoy upset at mass visa refusal of students by UK

Pak envoy upset at mass visa refusal of students by UK
25 year old Sania Ashiq becomes Pakistan's youngest lawmaker

25 year old Sania Ashiq becomes Pakistan's youngest lawmaker

Pakistan briefs FATF about steps against money laundering

Pakistan briefs FATF about steps against money laundering
Ch Nisar included MI, ISI men in JIT against Sharifs: CJP

Ch Nisar included MI, ISI men in JIT against Sharifs: CJP
Pakistan presidential election on September 4

Pakistan presidential election on September 4

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
August 16, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Fata, Dera Jamali, Quetta advance in U-19 Cricket

LAHORE: Fata, Dera Murad Jamali, Quetta, Islamabad won their matches from group A while Multan, Lahore Blues, Sialkot and Larkana claimed their matches from group B in the Inter Region U-19 One-day Tournament 2018-19 round eighth on Wednesday. Fata defeated Rawalpindi by 11 runs after a tough fight at Pindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi. Fata made 185 all out in 48 overs with Salman Khan 76 and Nasir Faraz 32 being their prominent batsmen. Fata was dented by Sheraz Khan with three wickets while Muhammad Shawaiz, Abdul Rashid Minhas and Farhan Shafiq shared two wickets each.

In reply, Rawalpindi could score 174 all out in 48.5 overs. Mubasir Khan 63 was their highest scorer. While Raza-ul-Mustafa made 50. Muhammad Abbas Afridi wrecked their batting with five wickets while Muhammad Waseem and Abdul Raheem had three and two wickets respectively. At KRL Stadium, Rawalpindi, Dera Murad Jamali beat Lahore Whites by 156 runs. D M Jamali Region scored 212 runs in 49.4. Shahab Bakar was their highest scorer with 77 while Muhammad supported with 43. Danish Butt had four wickets while Shafey Malik three and Muhammad Arslan two. In reply Lahore Region Whites caved in at 56 all out in 18.2 overs. Fahad Hussain with four and Zahid Ali with two claimed win for DM Jamali.

At Marghzar Cricket Ground, Islamabad, Quetta beat Faisalabad by 17 runs. Quetta Region after making 150 in 41.2 overs bowled out Faisalabad at 133 in 44.4 overs.

At Diamond Club Ground, Islamabad, Islamabad beat AJK by six wickets. AJK Region were bowled out at 63 in 19.3 overs and Islamabad achieved the score losing four wickets. In group match at National Stadium, Karachi, Multan beat Bahawalpur by four wickets. Having scored 153 for eight Bahawalpur could not resist Multan from getting 157 for six.

At UBL Sports Complex, Karachi, Hyderabad caved into Lahore Blues by five wickets. Hyderabad Region having scored 164 in 38.2 overs failed to stop Lahore Blues reaching 168 for five in 44.4 overs. At NBP Stadium, Karachi, Sialkot beat Peshawar by six wickets. Saqib Jameel with his 81 helped Peshawar reach 132 in 41.5 overs. Sialkot then got 134 for four in 35.4 overs. At TMC Cricket Ground, Karachi, Larkana defeated Abbottabad by 75 runs. Larkana having scored 149 in 44.1 overs bowled out Abbottabad at 74 in 27.1 overs.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

How ‘duck’ comes in cricket field

How ‘duck’ comes in cricket field
Who forced Ch Rahmat Ali to quit Pakistan?

Who forced Ch Rahmat Ali to quit Pakistan?
Shahid Afridi greets Indians on Independence Day

Shahid Afridi greets Indians on Independence Day
Ali Zafar honoured with ‘Pride of Pakistan Award’ in Los Angeles

Ali Zafar honoured with ‘Pride of Pakistan Award’ in Los Angeles

Photos & Videos

'Manto' trailer out now, Nawazuddin's fearlessness stuns all

'Manto' trailer out now, Nawazuddin's fearlessness stuns all

Sussanne Khan sends soul-stirring message to best friend Sonali Bendre

Sussanne Khan sends soul-stirring message to best friend Sonali Bendre
Gold Trailer: Akshay Kumar and Mouni Roy steal the show

Gold Trailer: Akshay Kumar and Mouni Roy steal the show
Humanity prevails: Peshawar students collect money for sobbing boy who lost his goat

Humanity prevails: Peshawar students collect money for sobbing boy who lost his goat