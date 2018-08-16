Thalassaemia patients celebrate independence

Rawalpindi : Thalassaemia patients associated with Jamila Sultana Foundation (JSF) celebrated Independence Day with zeal and enthusiasm, says a press release.

JSF planned various activities on this special occasion including national flag hoisting with national anthem, plantation and cutting of Pakistan Day cake. The organisation also arranged a walk by Burhani Blood Donor & Welfare Association along with Faith Thalassemia and JSF to create awareness about thalassemia, its prevention as well as about blood donation for thalassaemia patients. More than 100,000 thalassemia major patients along with 10.6 million thalassaemia minor/carrier exists in Pakistan with approximately additional growth of 7,000 patients every year.

On the occasion the thalassaemia patients were not only provided with blood transfusion, all the participants enjoyed the colours of Independence Day celebrations through face paintings, performances on national songs.

Through this event, an effort was made by JSF to provide opportunity for the thalassaemia patients to celebrate/enjoy the happiness of Independence Day of Pakistan with their families and also proved that the thalassaemia patients are equally rather more patriotic and motivated citizens of Pakistan.