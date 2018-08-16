Shujaat, Pervaiz appear before NAB today

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Wednesday summoned again PML-Q leaders Ch Shujaat Hussain and Ch Pervaiz Elahi in an inquiry involving owning assets beyond known sources of income on Thursday (today).

The Chaudhry Brothers have been summoned in a case pertaining to misuse of their authorities and assets beyond known sources of income, framed against them back in 2000. The graft case against them is also among the 179 mega corruption cases list, compiled and submitted in the Supreme Court by the NAB in 2015.