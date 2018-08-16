Harmful crackers

To celebrate every occasion, people use firecrackers without realising the ramifications of this practice. Firecrackers do not have a bad impact on the environment, but they also damage the hearing ability of living beings. In almost every house, there are aged people and young infants and the massive amount of crackers can cause serious health problems to them – including lung diseases. Firecrackers also disturb birds and other animals, startling them and forcing them to go someplace else. It is important to mention that firecrackers comprise toxic material including lead and copper. Therefore, when these chemicals are burnt, they emit harmful fumes that cause air pollution.

It is hoped that the government and the authorities concerned will have look into this issue and take appropriate decision to ban firecrackers in the country.

Amina Afreen

Karachi