Deeply offended

What was meant to be a harmless video of a Polish tourist performing the famous ‘Kiki Challenge’ in a stationary PIA aircraft has sparked controversy. In reality, the unwarranted reaction has exposed the real mindset of people who are in habit of finding the negative aspects in all positive things. It is difficult to understand how the publicity stunt has brought a bad name to Pakistan?

People should understand that by wrapping the Pakistani flag around her body, the tourist didn’t disrespect the flag? People around the world perform stunts for public attention. What the girl did was a simple and innocent attempt to promote the image of the country. People around the world must be laughing at our wit and sense of humour. The chairman of PIA must not pay attention to the comments of the few and must stand by this stunt.

Dr Mujeeb ur Rehman Abro

Khairpur