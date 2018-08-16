Thu August 16, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
August 16, 2018

Share

PTI MPA dies of cardiac arrest

MULTAN: Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf MPA-elect from PP-222, Malik Ghulam Abbas Khakhi died of cardiac arrest on Tuesday night.

According to the party sources, Khakhi left his hometown Jalalpur Pirwala for Islamabad three days ago to attend the PTI parliamentary party meeting at Bani Gala. He was in the hotel when he received the first stroke and was quickly transported to Islamabad Maroof Hospital in unconscious condition, said Rana Jamil, one of deceased’s close friends and PTI Jalalpur Pirwala general secretary. “Mr Khakhi remained unconsciousfor the last three days and dies at the hospital on Tuesday,” he added.

PTI senior leader Jehangir Khan Tareen said that party MPA died of cardiac arrest on Tuesday night after facing critical heart stroke. He said that his services rendered for the party and creation of Naya (new) Pakistan were unforgettable.

Rana Jamil said that Khakhi had joined the PTI soon after the 2013 general elections and devotedly worked for the party for the next five years and finally the party allotted him the party ticket from PP-222 Multan-XII. He said Khakhi was the most loving and popular person in the local politics.

He said that Khakhi had been in the local electoral politics for the last 28 years and he had spent most of his time in Pakistan People’s Party. He had also contested in capacity of independent candidate in past general elections.

The Election Commission of Pakistan’s election statistics said that MPA Ghulam Abbass Khakhi had won the slot from PP-222 in 2018 general elections. At least 12 candidates contested from the constituency and Malik Ghulam Abbas Khakhi received 47,429 votes and won the slot. PPP candidate Fahim Raza received 5,368 votes while PML-N candidate Mehdi Abbas Langah received 35,983 votes and lost the election.

