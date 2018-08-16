US CG in Karachi visits CDC House

KARACHI: A delegation from the US Consulate General Karachi, headed by Consul General JoAnne Wagner and her economic team, visited the Central Depository Company of Pakistan (CDC). Key capital market and corporate leaders also representing the American Business Council along with the Board Members of CDC attended this breakfast event.

Moin Fudda, chairman, Board of Directors – CDC, welcomed the delegation and stressed the importance of Pakistan’s capital market and the greater ties between the US and Pakistani companies.

Aftab Ahmed Diwan, CEO, CDC, gave a detailed presentation on the contributions and achievements of CDC and its vital role in the development of Pakistan’s capital market.

Consul General Wagner highlighted past successes of the US-Pakistani partnership in Sindh and Balochistan, and sought suggestions for future engagements with Karachi’s business community that could potentially strengthen bilateral relationship and build upon the current $6.4 billion two-way trade that benefits both American and Pakistani citizens.