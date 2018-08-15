Pakistan Independence Day celebrated worldwide

WASHINGTON: The Unites States on Tuesday extended its best wishes on Pakistan’s Independence Day and expressed the hope to further strengthen strong bonds between the two countries in the years ahead, as Pakistan-Americans celebrated the day with traditional enthusiasm.

Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United States Ali Jehangir Siddiqui hoisted the national flag at the Pakistan Embassy in Washington to mark the day, which was followed by a brief commemorative event.

A message from the president of Pakistan was read out. The embassy was due to hold a cultural event later in the day to be attended by a large number of Pakistani Americans and the US officials. World renowned Pakistani singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan will be the highlight of the event who will perform national patriotic songs.

In a statement issued by the US State Department, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, on behalf of the Government of the United States of America, extended best wishes to the government and the people of Pakistan on the country’s Independence Day.

He recalled that for more than seven decades, the relationship between the United States and Pakistan has rested on the strong foundation of close ties between our two peoples.

In the years ahead, we hope to further strengthen these bonds, as we continue to look for opportunities to work with the people and Government of Pakistan to advance our shared goals of security, stability, and prosperity in South Asia, he said.

In his remarks, Ambassador Siddiqui extended warm greetings to Pakistani Americans and expressed the hope that they would continue to play their role in the development of their motherland. He said that August 14 is the day of remembrance for the entire nation when the country’s forefathers and the people achieved their cherished goal of independence after rendering unparalleled sacrifices.

The ambassador expressed the confidence for the development of the motherland and said that young Pakistanis used their right of vote in a big manner in the recently held general elections and the new government was all set to take charge. The ambassador commended the efforts of the Pakistani Americans in building strong relations between Pakistan and the United States, both at the government as well as at the peoples’ level.

He expressed the hope that they would continue to play their role in the future development of Pakistan and the US-Pak relations. He said that further improving ties between Pakistan and the United States was his top priority, and extended his full support to the Pakistani Americans in their efforts to strengthen bilateral relations with the US.

Meanwhile Pakistan’s Independence Day was also celebrated with fervour and enthusiasm at Pakistan House on Tuesday, with Ambassador Maleeha Lodhi highlighting the country’s democratic consolidation resulting from the recent elections.

"The successful conclusion of general elections once again showed the commitment of the Pakistani people to strengthening democracy," she told a large gathering after hoisting Pakistan’s green crescent-and-star, as the national anthem was played at New York. "This has paved the way for the peaceful transfer of power from one elected government to another for the third time in Pakistan’s history," Ambassador Lodhi added.

The simple ceremony at the Pakistan House began with a recitation from the Holy Quran. With the strengthening of democracy, Ambassador Lodhi said Pakistan’s Independence Day this year has added significance. "Today we celebrate Pakistan, we celebrate our democracy and we celebrate the resilience of the people of Pakistan." Ambassador Lodhi then read out the Independence Day message of President Mamnoon Hussain while Naeem Cheema, the Acting Consul General in New York, delivered the message from Prime Minister Justice (R) Nasirul Mulk.

While talking to the media after the ceremony, Ambassador Lodhi further elaborated on the importance of the Day. She paid rich tribute to the country’s founding fathers and the leaders of the Freedom Movement for it was their unstinting faith in the idea of Pakistan that led to the creation of a new nation. She also said that August 14 offers an opportunity to renew our commitment and resolve to abide by the ideals of Quaid-e-Azam Mohammed Ali Jinnah, the ideals of equality, justice and fair play. "His (Quaid’s) emphasis on the rule of law, justice and democracy paved the way for the creation of Pakistan,” she stressed.

Expressing solidarity with the people of Jammu and Kashmir, Ambassador Lodhi voiced the hope that the people of the disputed state will one day also be able to achieve their fundamental right to self-determination, as enshrined in numerous UN Security Council resolutions. She declared that Pakistan will continue to extend all moral, diplomatic and political support to the people of Jammu and Kashmir for the attainment of this goal.

After the flag hoisting ceremony, Ambassador Lodhi was joined by officers of the Pakistan Mission and the Consulate General as well as members of the community in cutting the cake to mark the Independence Day of Pakistan.

The ceremony concluded with a "dua" for the prosperity, progress and well-being of all Pakistanis. The event was attended by officers and staff of the Mission and the Consulate General along with their families, Pakistanis serving at the United Nations and members of the Pakistani diaspora.

Like other parts of the globe the 71st Independence Day of Pakistan was celebrated across the United Kingdom (UK) by British Pakistanis with national zeal and zest on Tuesday. To mark the auspicious occasion, a flag hoisting ceremony was held here at the Pakistan High Commission, London.

The messages of the President Mamnoon Hussain and Caretaker Prime Minister of Pakistan Justice (R) Nasirul Mulk were read out on this occasion.

A large number of community members, especially women and children, as well as British friends of Pakistan, diplomats, journalists, lords and councilors attended the ceremony.

Pakistan High Commissioner to the UK Sahebzada Ahmed Khan unfurled the Pakistani flag to the tunes of national anthem. He felicitated the Pak-community in the UK and all Pakistanis around the world on Pakistan’s Independence Day. He paid tributes to the untiring struggle of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, Allama Iqbal and other heroes of the Pakistan Movement.

Giving an overview of the country, the high commissioner termed the recent democratic transition a dawn of the new era in Pakistan. He said people had spoken for socioeconomic justice, good governance in a pluralistic and progressive Pakistan, which was in fact envisioned by the Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

People of Pakistan wanted to reclaim the Quaid’s Pakistan, he added.

Sahebzada Ahmed Khan read out several quotes of the Quaid-i-Azam on democracy, rights of minorities, and human rights of the citizens of Pakistan irrespective of caste, creed or religion.

He said, “Let’s sincerely pledge today to rebuild and reclaim Pakistan which is economically stronger and prosperous; politically inclusive and accommodative; and socially just and tolerant.” Highlighting the issue of scarcity of water in Pakistan, the high commissioner called upon the community to donate generously to the fund created for the construction of dams.

He urged the community to send their remittances to Pakistan through proper banking channels. He termed the Pakistan-UK relations excellent and said, "We would further strengthen these relations through enhanced bilateral trade." He called 1.3 million diaspora as the ambassadors of Pakistan and appreciated their role in cementing the Pakistan-UK relations.

Speaking about Kashmir, the high commissioner condemned the ongoing gross human rights abuses in Indian Held Kashmir (IHK). He said Pakistan would continue its political, diplomatic and moral support to the people of Kashmir till they achieve their right to self-determination.

Live patriotic songs sung by local Sufi opera singer Saira Peters, Qawwal Sohail Salamat Ali, and child singers Muhammad Hassan and Ismail Khan enthralled the audience.

The cultural component added extra colour to the ceremony. Guests were also served with brunch of traditional Pakistani cuisine.

Similar Independence Day events were held at all the four consulates of Pakistan in Birmingham, Bradford, Glasgow and Manchester.

The cake cutting ceremony was also performed by the high commissioner along with dozens of children to mark the Independence Day.

The 71st Independence Day of Pakistan was celebrated with national spirit and enthusiasm at the Pakistan High Commission, New Delhi, on Tuesday.

The Pakistan flag was raised by High Commissioner Sohail Mahmood at an elegant and impressive flag-hoisting ceremony held on the Chancery’s lawns, a message reaching here from New Delhi said.

High Commissioner Sohail Mahmood extended warm felicitations on Eid-e-Azadi and lauded the zeal with which the broader Pakistan high commission family, and Pakistani students and nationals in India, were participating in the festivities.

Recalling the freedom struggle, he said the sacred day of 14th August, 1947 dawned primarily due to the unflinching resolve, unprecedented struggle, and countless sacrifices of our forefathers. The whole nation, therefore, rightfully paid tributes on this day to the courageous and visionary leadership of Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah and other founding fathers.

He underlined that Quaid-e-Azam envisioned a democratic, modern, moderate, economically-strong, Islamic welfare state.

Each successive generation had contributed to the realization of the Quaid’s vision, he said.

High Commissioner Sohail Mahmood noted that this Independence Day coincided with another milestone on Pakistan’s democratic journey. Another democratically-elected government had completed its constitutional term. Another peaceful transfer of power to another elected government was on the anvil.

He said along with deepening of democracy in Pakistan, impressive strides were being made in the fight against the scourge of terrorism.

In this context, the nation deeply respected the sacrifices of the people of Pakistan and the personnel of armed forces and other law-enforcing agencies. He noted that peaceful relations with all of Pakistan’s neighbours, including India, were accorded high priority in the foreign policy vision outlined by the incoming leadership in Pakistan.

He said the phone call by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Chairman PTI Imran Khan was another positive development. It was being hoped that such steps on both sides would create the space for betterment of ties between India and Pakistan.

He pointed out that the peculiar trajectory of India-Pakistan relations over the past 71 years had often led to political and military tensions and prevented the two countries from realizing their optimal potential in socio-economic development. “Our next generations deserve a better future, one marked by peace and opportunities for progress and prosperity,” he said. He hoped that South Asia would turn a corner and would be known in the world, not for confrontation, but for cooperation.

Students of the Pakistan High Commission School presented national songs and tableau on the occasion. Mahwish Sohail gave away prizes and gifts to the teachers and students from the school.

Earlier, Deputy High Commissioner Syed Haider Shah read out the Independence Day messages from the president and prime minister of Pakistan.

Separately, a drawing/ painting competition on the theme of ‘World Environment Day’ was organised among the students of Pakistan School.

High Commissioner Sohail Mahmood distributed prizes to the winners and lauded the efforts of all participants of the painting competition. An ‘Independence Cup’ Volleyball Tournament was also organised among the officers and staff of the Pakistan High Commission as part of the celebrations. The Red team won the tournament and lifted the cup.

An impressive ceremony was held at the residence of the Ambassador of Pakistan in Tehran on Tuesday to celebrate Pakistan’s Independence Day.

The ceremony commenced with the hoisting of national flag by Ambassador Riffat Masood was attended by a large number of Pakistani community members from all walks of life, a message received here from Tehran said.

Children from Pakistan Embassy International School and College, Tehran recited the national anthem.

The messages of the president and prime minister of Pakistan were read out on this auspicious occasion.

Ambassador Riffat Masood, in her address, extended felicitations to members of the Pakistani community living in Iran on the Independence Day and urged them to renew their pledge to serve their country with dedication.

The ambassador said that Pakistan was moving on the path of democracy and this is the third parliament being convened. Referring to the oath taking ceremony of the newly elected parliamentarians, she described it as a victory of the people of Pakistan.

She said the participation of youth, women and minorities in the recent elections was high and encouraging, which is a sign of continuation of democratic process in the country.

Referring to the scourge of terrorism and extremism in the country during the past years, she said the anti-terrorism operations of Zarb-e-Azb and Raddul Fasaad launched by the armed forces have broken the back of terrorists. She said the law and order situation in the country has also improved.

The ambassador said the people and the government have joined hands for the progress and development of the country and several mega projects are underway which would bring economic stability in Pakistan.

Referring to the Kashmir issue, the ambassador said Pakistan will not leave the Kashmiri brothers alone and would continue to stand with them extending full support in their just struggle to achieve self-determination.

Saying that several posters have been placed on billboards in Tehran and Mashhad with congratulatory message of Iran’s Supreme leader on the occasion of Pakistan’s Independence Day, the ambassador described it as a sign of deep Pakistan-Iran friendship.

A group of students from Pakistan Embassy International School and College sang national songs. The ceremony ended with prayer for peace and prosperity of Pakistan.