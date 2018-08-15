PAF launches national song

Islamabad : On the occasion of 71st Independence Day of Pakistan, Pakistan Air Force has launched a new national song ‘Ay Watan Teray Liyay’ to promote patriotism among the nation, says a press release.

The song has been sung by the famous vocalist Khadeeja Haider and revolves around two characters who decide to serve the country instead of availing opportunity of visiting abroad. The song portrays the positive image of the Pakistan and instils the feelings of patriotism among our youth.