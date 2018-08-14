Ex-director, CEO sent to jail in Saaf Pani scam

An accountability court on Monday sent to jail former director Saaf Pani Company Engineer Qamar-ul-Islam and former CEO Waseem Ajmal accused in Saaf Pani Company scam worth billions on judicial remand.

It has been learnt that the NAB has completed its investigation in the case after which the court sent the accused to jail on judicial remand. The bureau had arrested Qamar-ul-Islam Raja on the charges of forging documents and awarding contracts of 84 water filtration plants at exorbitant rates and causing a huge loss to national kitty. The NAB accused Waseem Ajmal of forging documents and issuing payments without taking approval from board of directors. The accused allegedly being Chief Executive Officer approved payment of Rs24.7 million to the management of Ali and Fatima Developers Private Limited in lieu of office rents for Saaf Pani Company without the requisite approval of BOD despite the fact that the possession has not been taken till date.