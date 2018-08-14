Tue August 14, 2018
Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
August 14, 2018

Free train travel for senior citizens on Eid

LAHORE: Pakistan Railways announced running five special trains on the occasion of Eidul Azha. These special trains will accommodate the passengers of different cities.

Chief Executive Officer of Pakistan Railways, Muhammad Aftab Akbar, gave formal permission for these trains. The first train will depart from Quetta at 7am on 19th August and will reach Rawalpindi the next day while crossing Jacobabad, Rahimyar Khan, Multan, Lahore and Lalamusa.

The second special train will depart from Karachi city at 10am on 19th August and will reach Peshawar Cantt the next night 10:30pm while crossing Hyderabad, Rahimyar Khan, Multan, Faisalabad, Sargodha and Noshehra. The third train will depart from Karachi Cantt at 11am on 20th August and will reach Lahore the next day at 07pm while crossing Hyderabad, Rohri, Khanpur, Multan Cantt and Sangla Hill.

The fourth train will depart from Rawalpindi at 07am on 21st August and will reach Multan Cantt the next day at 10pm while crossing Hassan Abdal, Bosal, Jand, Mianwali, Darya Khan and Muzaffargarh.

The fifth train will depart from Multan Cantt at 07am on 26th August and will reach Rawalpindi the next day at 10pm while crossing Muzaffargarh, Layyah, Kundiyan, Mianwali, Attock city and Hassan Abdal.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Railways also gave a special discount offer to senior citizens. All the passengers above 65 years of age can travel free-of-cost on the first two days of Eidul Azha. This offer will be valid on all the classes of the trains on 22nd and 23rd August. Senior citizens have to show their original national identity card on the reservations and booking of ticket. Advance booking and E-ticketing can be done on the photocopy of ID card. The passengers will have to carry their original ID card during travel. All the other passengers can avail a 25 percent discount on all the classes of all trains.

