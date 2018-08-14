Music video to mark Independence Day

LAHORE: Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) is celebrating the Independence Day with a musical composed especially to mark the 71st Independence Day.

The musical composition has been created by the leading Pakistani folk music band ‘Khumariyaan’, using the instruments from all provinces of Pakistan. The beautiful melody was complemented by amazing videography, highlighting the beauty of Pakistan and the resilience of Pakistanis.

Titled ‘Rhythm of Independence’, PTCL musical highlights the shared values of an everyday Pakistani, which are powerful, patriotic, passionate, pure, proud, pioneer, pristine, potential, promising & persistence.

PKLI: Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute and Research Center’s Marketing Department on Monday arranged activities to celebrate the Independence Day with children of PKLI’s employees.

According to a press release, the event started with the recitation of the holy Quran followed by the national anthem. The hospital’s senior management inaugurated the event with a cake cutting ceremony.