Tue August 14, 2018
National

Obaid Abrar Khan
August 14, 2018

Share

Al-Azizia, Flagship references: Hearing adjourned, IO summoned

ISLAMABAD: The Accountability Court-II on Monday adjourned hearing of Al-Azizia and Flagship corruption references against former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and his family till August 15.

Judge Arshad Malik summoned the investigation officer [of the cases] at the next hearing. The jailed prime minister was brought to the court from Adiala Jail in an armoured vehicle amid tight security.

This was Nawaz’s first appearance before the accountability court after his arrest. On August 7, the Islamabad High Court had transferred the two references to Accountability Court-II on Nawaz’s plea.

Judge Arshad Malik heard the references on Monday. Earlier, as Nawaz appeared before the court, a gunshot was heard outside. "A shot was fired by an anti-riot force policeman," officials said.

"We are looking into the matter to know why the gun was loaded," they added. During the last hearing, Judge Malik had asked the NAB Deputy Prosecutor General Sardar Muzaffar Abbasi about progress in investigations into the two corruption references.

The prosecutor had told the accountability court judge that only one more witness's statements needed to be recorded after Wajid Zia.

"There are three suspects in both the references. Investigation is going on against Nawaz while his sons, Hasan and Hussain, have already been declared absconders in the case," he further said.

