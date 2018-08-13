Quaid’s rare pictures on display

LAHORE: An exhibition titled “Pakistan: The Making of a Nation” being curated by the Centre for Governance and Policy of the Information Technology University (ITU), Punjab, will be held at Arfa Software Technology Park (ASTP) here on Monday (today).

According to a press release, for the first time, some rare pictures from the first year of Pakistan’s existence will be displayed, focusing the father of the nation, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, his oath-taking as governor general and visits to all provinces of Pakistan and his meetings with various leaders. The exhibition will also feature the Quaid’s last public appearance at the opening of the State Bank of Pakistan on July 1, 1948 and his funeral procession. Several important speeches of Quaid-e-Azam are also being highlighted in the exhibition.

Dr Umar Saif, founding Vice-Chancellor of ITU, will inaugurate the event.

I-Day event at Services Hospital: A function in connection with the Independence Day was held at Services Hospital by the nursing staff.

In the ceremony held at the Nursing Hostel, the nurses congratulated each other and expressed their joy and happiness, according to a press release issued here on Sunday. They also cut a cake.

Chief Nursing Superintendent Samina Yasmeen said that it was very important o apprise the younger generation of the Pakistan Movement. She said announcement of Rs 9,000 special allowance for the nurses working on the administrative positions in nursing schools and colleges was the gift of the Independence Day (I-Day). “Now we all should work with more zeal and fervor”, she added.

She directed the nurses to visit each bed on August 14 and distribute gifts among the patients.