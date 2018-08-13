Mon August 13, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Al-Azizia, Flagship references: Nawaz Sharif to be produced in court today

Al-Azizia, Flagship references: Nawaz Sharif to be produced in court today
PTI seeks PPP’s support for NA Speaker’s election

PTI seeks PPP’s support for NA Speaker’s election
Governor House cannot be bulldozed: Imran Ismail

Governor House cannot be bulldozed: Imran Ismail
Razzaq Dawood to be Imran’s adviser

Razzaq Dawood to be Imran’s adviser
Ex-PM Abbasi never lived in PM House

Ex-PM Abbasi never lived in PM House
Saudi King Salman congratulates Imran Khan

Saudi King Salman congratulates Imran Khan
Pakistan as a nation is a collective failure: Reham Khan

Pakistan as a nation is a collective failure: Reham Khan
Oath-taking of MPs today

Oath-taking of MPs today
Women who made it to NA mostly related to politicians

Women who made it to NA mostly related to politicians
TLP to protest in Karachi today against election rigging

TLP to protest in Karachi today against election rigging
Imran intervenes to resolve intra-party differences in KP

Imran intervenes to resolve intra-party differences in KP
Free Punjab, End Indian occupation: Hundreds of Sikhs rally in London

Free Punjab, End Indian occupation: Hundreds of Sikhs rally in London

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
August 13, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Quaid’s rare pictures on display

LAHORE: An exhibition titled “Pakistan: The Making of a Nation” being curated by the Centre for Governance and Policy of the Information Technology University (ITU), Punjab, will be held at Arfa Software Technology Park (ASTP) here on Monday (today).

According to a press release, for the first time, some rare pictures from the first year of Pakistan’s existence will be displayed, focusing the father of the nation, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, his oath-taking as governor general and visits to all provinces of Pakistan and his meetings with various leaders. The exhibition will also feature the Quaid’s last public appearance at the opening of the State Bank of Pakistan on July 1, 1948 and his funeral procession. Several important speeches of Quaid-e-Azam are also being highlighted in the exhibition.

Dr Umar Saif, founding Vice-Chancellor of ITU, will inaugurate the event.

I-Day event at Services Hospital: A function in connection with the Independence Day was held at Services Hospital by the nursing staff.

In the ceremony held at the Nursing Hostel, the nurses congratulated each other and expressed their joy and happiness, according to a press release issued here on Sunday. They also cut a cake.

Chief Nursing Superintendent Samina Yasmeen said that it was very important o apprise the younger generation of the Pakistan Movement. She said announcement of Rs 9,000 special allowance for the nurses working on the administrative positions in nursing schools and colleges was the gift of the Independence Day (I-Day). “Now we all should work with more zeal and fervor”, she added.

She directed the nurses to visit each bed on August 14 and distribute gifts among the patients.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

WATCH: Police van used for transporting sacrificial animal in Karachi

WATCH: Police van used for transporting sacrificial animal in Karachi
Nadal downs Tsitsipas to win Toronto Masters

Nadal downs Tsitsipas to win Toronto Masters
England rout India by an innings and 159 runs in 2nd Test

England rout India by an innings and 159 runs in 2nd Test
Bit-part role: No bowling, no batting, no catch for Rashid in 2nd Test rout

Bit-part role: No bowling, no batting, no catch for Rashid in 2nd Test rout

Photos & Videos

Watch: Pakistan's ex-premier ZAB singing 'Sohni Dharti'

Watch: Pakistan's ex-premier ZAB singing 'Sohni Dharti'
'In My Feelings Challenge': Is daughter of Bollywood actor Drake's Kiki?

'In My Feelings Challenge': Is daughter of Bollywood actor Drake's Kiki?
Video: here is what happened before stolen Seattle plane crashed

Video: here is what happened before stolen Seattle plane crashed

Vishwaroopam 2: The curious case of India’s ‘friendly relations’ with Pakistan

Vishwaroopam 2: The curious case of India’s ‘friendly relations’ with Pakistan