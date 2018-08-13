Fiddling while Rome burns

Recently, the world witnessed a heart-wrenching tragedy in which a Saudi-led coalition airstrike hit a school bus in Yemen’s province of Saada, killing several young children. For the past few years, the whole world has been silently witnessing the pain and torture that the Yemenis have been going through. But the silence of international human rights bodies is, indeed, deafening. What disheartens one the most is the fact that proper healthcare is unavailable in almost all areas of Yemen as the Saudi Arab-led coalition is continuously targeting civilian areas. This coalition is known to be backed by Western powers. All these countries do is issue mere statements to condemn these attacks but none of them will adopt a strategic approach to tackle this issue. These attacks have nothing to do with religion, they are simply about violence being committed on a huge scale. For how long will we see Yemen, Palestine and Kashmir burn helplessly?

Kinanah Shahbaz

Islamabad