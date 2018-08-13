Mon August 13, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Ex-PM Abbasi never lived in PM House

Ex-PM Abbasi never lived in PM House
PTI seeks PPP’s support for NA Speaker’s election

PTI seeks PPP’s support for NA Speaker’s election
Governor House cannot be bulldozed: Imran Ismail

Governor House cannot be bulldozed: Imran Ismail
Razzaq Dawood to be Imran’s adviser

Razzaq Dawood to be Imran’s adviser
Oath-taking of MPs today

Oath-taking of MPs today
Saudi King Salman congratulates Imran Khan

Saudi King Salman congratulates Imran Khan
Pakistan as a nation is a collective failure: Reham Khan

Pakistan as a nation is a collective failure: Reham Khan
Blast near DPO office kills one in Chaman

Blast near DPO office kills one in Chaman
Women who made it to NA mostly related to politicians

Women who made it to NA mostly related to politicians
TLP to protest in Karachi today against election rigging

TLP to protest in Karachi today against election rigging
Imran intervenes to resolve intra-party differences in KP

Imran intervenes to resolve intra-party differences in KP
Free Punjab, End Indian occupation: Hundreds of Sikhs rally in London

Free Punjab, End Indian occupation: Hundreds of Sikhs rally in London

Karachi

JK
Jamal Khurshid
August 13, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Federal, provincial govts told notto issue import permits for lions without fulfilling mandatory requirements

The Sindh High Court on Friday directed the federal and provincial governments to ensure that all laws relating to the import, breeding, sale and purchase of lions, including the African lion Panthera Leo, were complied with and no permit for the import of lions was issued without fulfilling the mandatory requirements.

The direction came on a petition of Mohammad Umer Lakhani and others, who questioned various violations and misuse of laws with regard to the import of wild animals, including African lions.

The petitioners pointed out that private owners also performed declawing surgery on big cats for domestic purpose, which was extremely prejudicial to their physiology.

The petitioners’ counsel submitted that African lions were being imported into the country mostly from South Africa in violation of The Pakistan Trade Control of Wild Fauna and Flora Act 2012 as well as the import policy 2016.

He submitted that the ministry of climate change and customs, and the Sindh wild life department had failed to perform their duties to ensure compliance with the laws and rules relating to the import of animals, particularly lions and other big cats. He submitted that official respondents had failed to take action against illegal captivity of endangered species, breeding and sale of big cats, especially Panthera Leo, which was not permissible under the law.

The counsel submitted that most of the licences for the import of the lions had been issued without the completion of legal formalities, adding that private individuals indulged in commercial activities of endangered species and freely displayed such animals in public in violation of the laws. The court was requested to declare that all acts leading to the import of lions in violation of the import policy and the act, captivity, and breeding of lions and other big cats were illegal, and order confiscation of all wildlife animals which were imported illegally into the Pakistan.

A division bench headed by Justice Aqeel Ahmed Abbasi, after a preliminary hearing of the petition, issued notices to the ministry of climate change, customs, wild life department and others, and called their comments on August 27.

The court in the meantime directed the respondents to ensure that all laws relating to the import, breeding, sale and purchase of lions were complied with and no permit for the import of lions was issued without fulfilling the mandatory requirements.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

WATCH: Police van used for transporting sacrificial animal in Karachi

WATCH: Police van used for transporting sacrificial animal in Karachi
Nadal downs Tsitsipas to win Toronto Masters

Nadal downs Tsitsipas to win Toronto Masters
England rout India by an innings and 159 runs in 2nd Test

England rout India by an innings and 159 runs in 2nd Test
Bit-part role: No bowling, no batting, no catch for Rashid in 2nd Test rout

Bit-part role: No bowling, no batting, no catch for Rashid in 2nd Test rout

Photos & Videos

Watch: Pakistan's ex-premier ZAB singing 'Sohni Dharti'

Watch: Pakistan's ex-premier ZAB singing 'Sohni Dharti'
'In My Feelings Challenge': Is daughter of Bollywood actor Drake's Kiki?

'In My Feelings Challenge': Is daughter of Bollywood actor Drake's Kiki?
Video: here is what happened before stolen Seattle plane crashed

Video: here is what happened before stolen Seattle plane crashed

Vishwaroopam 2: The curious case of India’s ‘friendly relations’ with Pakistan

Vishwaroopam 2: The curious case of India’s ‘friendly relations’ with Pakistan