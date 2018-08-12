Sohail Tanvir fined for middle-finger gesture

PROVIDENCE, Guyana: Guyana Amazon Warriors fast bowler Sohail Tanvir has been fined 15 percent of his match fee for making an obscene gesture during his team’s home game against St Kitts and Nevis Patriots on Thursday.

Tanvir accepted the sanction handed to him by match referee Denavon Hayles.

The incident occurred during the 17th over of the Patriots innings, when Tanvir dismissed Australian Ben Cutting with a yorker that crashed into the middle stump. As Cutting began walking back, Tanvir showed him a double-middle finger, with Cutting’s back turned to him. One ball before the dismissal, Tanvir had been dispatched for a six over long-on by Cutting.

Tanvir finished his spell with 1 for 24 in four overs, which was instrumental in restricting the Patriots to 146 for 5, before the Warriors ran down the target in 16.3 overs, with six wickets in hand.