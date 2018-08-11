Blue light does affect vision

Study reveals how cellphones, gadgets wear down your retina

By Monitoring desk

WASHINGTON: We all know that the blue light that emits from our smartphones isn’t good for our eyes, but a new study has discovered just how much damage it can cause.

Researchers say that this light is absorbed by vital molecules in our retina and triggers the production of a toxic chemical that kill cells.This damage can lead to large blind spots in our vision that are the hallmark of macular degeneration, a disease that leads to blindness.

The team from the University of Toledo in Ohio says it is urging the public to not use phones in the dark because this can dilate pupils and lead to even more harmful blue light entering our eyes.

Age-related macular degeneration (AMD) is the leading cause of vision loss for those age 50 or older, according to the National Eye Institute.The condition occurs when the macula, an oval area near the center of the retina that allows for sharp vision, becomes damaged.

Sufferers will experience blurred vision or even ‘blind spots’ in their central vision that may grow larger as the retina dies.Treatments include medications that stop new blood vessels from forming in the eye as well as laser therapies that destroy abnormal blood vessels.

According to the American Academy of Ophthalmology, 9.1 million Americans have early AMD and 2.1 million above age 50 have late AMD, which is a stage of severe vision loss.That number is expected to increase as the proportion of the US population age 65 or older continues to grow. For this study, the team decided to focus on retinal, a form of vitamin A found in the retina that coverts light into metabolic energy.