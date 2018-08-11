Civil society protests minor girl murder

PESHAWAR: The civil society activists and members of Child Right Movement Friday staged demonstration here against the abuse and murder of a minor girl in the Takht Bhai town of the Mardan district.

Holding banners and placards inscribed with slogans seeking protection of children against sexual abuse, the protesters demanded the high-ups in the provincial government and judiciary to take notice of the incident and provide justice to the family of the innocent girl.

Our correspondent adds from Takht Bhai: The post-mortem report confirmed that the minor had been raped before being killed in Khadi Killay.

Haseena Bibi, 6, daughter of Mufti Habibur Rehman, was found dead Wednesday in a field in Khadi Killay falling in the limits of Takht Bhai Police Station. She did not return after leaving home for madrassa. Next day, her body was found dumped in a field.

Following the incident, the police shifted her body to the Mardan Medical Complex for autopsy. The postmortem report confirmed that the girl had been raped before being strangled to death.