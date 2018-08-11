Peshawar High Court issues notice to Imran in disqualification case

PESHAWAR: The Peshawar High Court (PHC) issued notice to prime minister in-waiting Imran Khan in a writ petition seeking his disqualification as Member National Assembly for concealing facts by not mentioning Tyrian White as his daughter and his present wife Bushra Bibi’s assets in his nomination papers.

A division bench comprising Justice Roohul Amin Khan and Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim issued notice to Election Commission of Pakistan, Returning Officer NA-35 Bannu and PTI Chairman Imran Khan in a writ petition filed by Inamullah Khan, a losing candidate of Pakistan Justice and Democratic Party.

The petition was filed by Inamullah Khan Advocate, a candidate of ex-CJP Iftikhar’s party from NA-35 Bannu, from where the PTI chief Imran Khan had won the election on huge margin against MMA candidate Akram Khan Durrani.

During hearing, the petitioner’s lawyer Abdur Rashid Khan stated that the petitioner was a candidate of the Pakistan Justice and Democratic Party for NA-35 Bannu.

He submitted that the party had not only fielded five candidates against PTI chief Imran Khan in five constituencies, but also lodged complaints against him with Returning Officers for declaring him disqualified for allegedly concealing facts in the nomination papers.

The lawyer submitted that the PTI chairman had concealed facts in his statement on affidavit in nomination papers.

The lawyer contended that PTI chairman had concealed facts by not mentioning Tyrian White as his daughter and his present wife Bushra Bibi’s assets in his nomination papers.

He further added that Khan has also concealed facts about his Banigala land property and showed wrong and low price of the property in the nomination papers.

The petitioner prayed the court to allow the writ petition and declared Imran Khan disqualified as Member National Assembly.

After hearing arguments, the court put the ECP, Returning Officer and Imran Khan on notice for submission of reply in the petition before the next hearing.