FDE reshuffles college principals

Islamabad : The Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) has reshuffled principals of Islamabad’s some government colleges for men.

The development comes following the posting of Tanwir Ahmad as the director (colleges).

The directorate, which oversees Islamabad’s all government schools and colleges, transferred Islamabad Model Postgraduate College of Commerce, H-8/4 principal Professor Atta Muhammad Marwat and posted Professor Izharul Hassan Bokhari as his successor.

Professor Izharul Hassan, the principal of the Islamabad Model College for Boys, H-9, was performing temporary duty at the Islamabad Model College for Boys, F-10/4.

Professor Atta Muhammad Marwat was made the principal of the Islamabad Model College for Boys, H-9.

Professor Farhad Khan Khalil, the principal of the Islamabad Model College for Boys, H-9, had retired from the government service on August 7.

Professor Qasim Masood, principal at the Islamabad Model College for Boys, Sihala, was transferred to the Islamabad Model College for Boys, F-10/4 as principal.

Professor Riasat Ali Abbasi, the vice-principal at the Islamabad Model Postgraduate College H-8, was made the principal at Islamabad Model College for Boys, Sihala.