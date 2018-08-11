PWDs upbeat for ‘Jashn-e-Azadi’

Islamabad : As the countdown for the arrival of Independence Day has started, the masses in twin cities are showing a great national spirit and enthusiasm through actively participating in the preparations for this national festival.

In these celebrations, the persons with disabilities (PWDs) are equally eager and enthusiastic to celebrate the day and show their love and patriotism for the land.

On one side, people are decorating their cars, bikes, bicycles, houses and offices while the physically handicapped have decorated their wheel chairs with flags.

The enthusiasm of these people who are struggling for their due rights, facilities and creating space for themselves in society reflect that these neglected segments can also play a vibrant role for the cause of national development.

Azam Chaudhry, a 70 year-old recalling his memories of Independence Day said, We must not forget the struggle and the efforts of our forefathers for acquiring a separate homeland.

We must educate our younger generation about the significance of this day.

Addressing the youth of the country, he said that although we are facing national challenges but we should not be discouraged with these hurdles.

As I always consider this disability as my strength, and always thank Almighty Allah for his great blessings we as a nation should also face the challenges and keep moving in right direction for prosperous future, he said.

On every Independence Day, the physically handicapped, visually impaired and those with mental illness participate in the Jashan-i-Azadi celebrations through buying green and white dresses, flags, bunting, pin badges and many other stuff.

Shaista Yasmeen, a 40-years old physically handicapped standing at a stall with high spirits to celebrate Independence Day said, I am purchasing Azadi shirts for my kids and flags and bunting to decorate my home so that we can enjoy this festival like others.

She said that this disability gave me the lesson to fight and work hard and I want to transfer this massage to my next generation so they can play positive role for the country.

Ammar Ali, a 10 years old visually impaired child wearing a Jashan-e-Azadi T-shirt excitedly said, I can’t see and differentiate in colours but I am anxiously waiting for Independence Day and decided to plant the sapling to make my country clean and green.

He said that my disability is not a hurdle for me in becoming a good and responsible citizen.

I do not want to be a burden on my country, committed to get education, and will become a responsible citizen who can contribute for the well-being of the country.

Talking to APP, an official of Directorate General of Special Education (DGSE) informed that around 1,500 children with disabilities in the five special education centres of capital would be fully engaged in the Independence Day celebrations like every year. DGSE as well as five of its special education centres will arrange independent flag hoisting ceremonies, tableaus, speech competitions, games and colourful shows to mark Independence Day celebrations.