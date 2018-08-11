61 gangs busted in July

LAHORE: Lahore police Operations Wing claimed to have arrested 152 members of 61 criminal gangs in July.

Police said 115 cases had also been traced against the arrested members of the gangs. More than Rs 6.4 million were recovered from them. In the same period of time, 184 proclaimed offenders (Pos) and 769 court absconders were also arrested.

All divisional SPs increased their efforts against criminals and showed excellent results in July after DIG Operations Shehzad Akbar had directed them to implement the National Action Plan and arrest criminals. Police seized five Kalashnikovs, 42 rifles, 32 guns, 360 revolvers and pistols, four daggers and one carbine and registered 424 cases against 431 accused on having illicit weapons.

During the action against drug dealers, 435 cases were registered and 444 accused were arrested and nearly 5 kg heroin, 85kg chars, 740 gram opium and 6,460 bottles of liquor were seized. Moreover, 44 cases were registered against alleged gamblers and 433 accused were arrested with Rs 300,000 stake money. During a crackdown, 376 cases were registered against 689 accused.