JI for action against all Panama Leaks accused

LAHORE :Jamaat-e-Islami ameer Senator Sirajul Haq has emphasised that mere disqualification of one individual left the accountability process incomplete, and it would remain incomplete unless and until the remaining 436 culprits in Panama Leaks were brought in the dock.

All the governments had betrayed the Pakistan Ideology and refrained from enforcing Islamic system even for a single day. Even today, the country was being run on the parliamentary, judicial, education and economic system of the British colonisers, he said while delivering Friday sermon at Mansoora masjid.

Sirajul Haq said in fact, the governments were the root cause of all the evils as well as the virtues. He said country’s Constitution declared Allah Almighty as the Supreme Sovereign and it was laid down that no such law would be framed in the country as was repugnant to the teachings of the Holy Quran and the Sunnah.

Sirajul Haq said if the new government took a single step towards enforcing Nizam-e-Mustafa in the country, the JI would take 10 steps in support of the government. He said the establishment of an Islamic government was a religious obligation and the JI would utilise all its resources to fulfil this obligation.

He made it clear that Pakistan was the land of the Holy Prophet’s lovers and there was no room for secularism or liberalism here. The JI chief said the Independence Day is a great day in our history and must be celebrated with great zeal and fervour and with a determination that we won’t rest until and unless we were able to achieve the goal for which our forefathers rendered matchless sacrifices.

He said Pakistan was the second state after Madina that had been established on the basis of La Ilaha Illallah. He cited a survey that showed 98 percent of Pakistanis wanted the rule of Islamic Shariah in the country.

He said the country’s economic system is based on usury which was a Jewish system and the Jews were controlling the world economy on its basis. He said the PTI Chairman Imran Khan had promised to abolish the interest which was a welcome step. He said country at present was under debt of $83 billion. At the same time, he said, a much larger amount of $375 billion owned by the Pakistanis was lying in banks abroad. He stressed upon the new government to bring back this huge amount.

Sirajul Haq said only nine lakh persons were paying taxes in the country. He said if the system of Zakat and Ushr was introduced in place of the taxes, no less than 90 million people would pay Zakat and the country would be marching on the path of progress and prosperity.