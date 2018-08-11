Rangers arrest street criminals, drug peddlers

The Sindh Rangers conducted targeted operations across the city on Friday and arrested four suspects, including Lyari-based gangsters.

A spokesman for the paramilitary force said that a raid was carried out in Kalri from where notorious gangster Imam Bux of the Aziz Baloch group was arrested. He was wanted in several street crimes and drug-peddling cases.

Another raid was conducted in Gadap Town and the soldiers arrested Saleem Shahzad who was said to be involved in heinous crimes. They also seized illegal weapons from his possession.

The Rangers personnel also arrested Mohammad Hussain and Faizan in a targeted operation from New Karachi. The suspects were involved in a number of street crimes and drug-peddling cases. They seized weapons, stolen items and narcotics from the culprits’ possession and handed them over to the local police for further legal proceedings.