Imran’s statement about boosting trade ties with neighbouring countries hailed

PESHAWAR: Welcoming the statement of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan about enhancing bilateral trade with the neighbouring countries, Pakistan Afghanistan Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry hoped the trade between the two countries would increase in future.

Through a statement on Thursday, Director Pak-Afghan Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PAJCCI) Ziaul Haq Sarhadi said that the mutual trade between the two countries had declined from $5 billion to a few hundred million dollars.

He said that there was a dire need for bringing about basic changes in the foreign and trade policies.

Ziaul Haq Sarhadi said that the new government should consult the traders and business community of the two countries to frame effective policies based on the concept that benefit the traders on both sides of the Durand line.

He called for review of the previous trade agreement and for a new trade accord.

Ziaul Haq Sarhadi said that the new government should convene a high-level meeting to review the previous Afghanistan Pakistan Transit Trade to remove flaws and rectify shortcoming in a new trade agreement.

He said that a huge portion of Pak-Afghan trade previously done through Karachi and Port Qasim in Sindh and Gwadar in Balochistan had been shifted to Chabahar port in Iran due shortcomings in the Pakistan Afghanistan Transit Trade and other issues.

He said that the Afghanistan government and traders were now again focusing for trade through Pakistan after the increasing hostilities between Iran and US.

Ziaul Haq Sarhadi said that bilateral trade between Pakistan and Afghanistan could be promoted by addressing shortcomings in Afghanistan Pakistan Transit Trade.

He hoped the upcoming new government would take practical steps for addressing the problems and grievances of exporters and importers and frame effective policies in consultation with the businessmen and people associated with Afghanistan Pakistan trade.