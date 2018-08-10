AIOU celebrates ‘Jashan-e-Azadi’ with pledge to promote education

Islamabad : Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) on Thursday celebrated ‘Jashan-e-Azadi’ with the pledge to provide affordable education to the people at their door-step through the distance learning system.

The celebration was marked with an ‘Open-Day’ extending opportunity to students of the local educational institutions to get themselves aware of the University’s on-going and new academic programmes.

A colourful event was arranged on the occasion that included a ‘Mefile-Mushaira’, presided over by an eminent columnist Izharul Haq. Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Shahid Siddiqui and senior academicians were also present on the occasion.

There were also competitions of ‘Milli Naghama’ and ‘Bait-Bazi’ among the local students. Winners were given cash prizes. A drama was also staged with a theme ‘My message Pakistan’ presented by a University’s employee Faqir Hussain.

The ‘Open-Day’ was aimed at introducing its academic and skill-based programs for the ongoing admissions (autumn 2018 session).

Stalls were arranged by the Academic and Services Departments that included books and allied material for the students' guidance. A lucky draw was also arranged. Winners were offered complete fee-waiver for one semester.

Speaking on the occasion, the Vice Chancellor hoped that the maximum number of students will join the University to take benefit of its educational programmes. New admissions have already been started for the purpose which will continue till September 5.

Dr. Shahid Siddiqui further said the new academic courses have been designed to meet the students’ needs, enabling them to take part in the socio-economic development of the country.

While appreciating the students’ rich talents, they demonstrated during competitions and their love for the country, he assured the AIOU will continue to support them to have a better future.

The Open-Day also provided the students an opportunity to meet the faculty members and visit the departments to know the available academic facilities, laboratories and library which have developed and equipped on most modern lines, taking best use of new technology.