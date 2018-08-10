RDA resumes one window operation

Rawalpindi: Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) has decided to make functional ‘One Window Operation Centre’ once again to provide relief to the consumers, an official of the civic body, Hafiz Irfan told ‘The News’ on Thursday.

Earlier, the RDA had abolished one widow operation centre some five years ago, he said. He added the one window operation is being made operational once again following the instructions of Director General (DG) Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) Rana Akbar Hayyat to facilitate the citizens.

He said Hafiz Muhammad Irfan, the Public Relations Officer (PRO), has been appointed as incharge of one window operation centre.

The officials at one window operation centre would start to receive public complaints, he informed. According to him the objective of the one window operation was to facilitate the RDA clients and save them from shuttling from office to another in the authority’s head office.

He said DG RDA Rana Akbar Hayyat is taking keen interest to solve the problems being faced by the

citizens and functioning one window operation after closure of five years is seemingly a wise and public friendly step on part of DG RDA.