Unfit for consumption

The water that is being supplied for drinking purposes in the University of Sindh is unfit for consumption. This untreated problem is the primary cause of the spread of water-borne diseases. It is deplorable that the university management has not installed filter plants to provide relief to students.

The university administration and the relevant authorities must come up with a suitable solution of this endemic issue. The university administration should install water filters in the university so that students are able to drink pure and potable water.

Assad Ali Baloch

Dadu